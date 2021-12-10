PM Modi Says 'democratic Principles Must Guide Global Governance' At Summit For Democracy

On US President Joe Biden's invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the first Summit for Democracy. PM Modi was invited to participate in the main Leaders’ Plenary Session hosted by President Biden. This closed-door Session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India. In his address, PM Modi recalled that exactly on this date 75 years ago, India’s Constituent Assembly had held its first session. He highlighted India’s civilisational ethos as one of the original sources of democracy.

PM Modi said, "The democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians. The Indian Diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes." Thereafter, PM Modi emphasised the need for democratic countries to deliver on values enshrined in their constitutions. He outlined, "Sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation were four pillars of Indian democratic governance."

He stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance; and that given technology’s ability to impact democracy positively or negatively, technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies.

POTUS invokes Gandhi & Mandela at Summit for Democracy

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela while referring to the work done by Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights activist, during his opening remarks at the Summit for Democracy. He said that Congressman John Lewis was a great champion of democracy and civil rights around the world and took inspiration from other great leaders - Gandhi and Mandela. "Democracies are not all the same. We don't agree on everything. But the choices that we are going to make today together are going to define, in my way, the course of our shared future for generations to come," Biden said.

"Congressman John Lewis was a great champion of American democracy and civil rights around the world, learning from and taking inspiration from other great leaders like Gandhi and Mandela. In the final words, when he was dying, he reminded our country when he said 'Democracy is not a state, it is an act," he added. Biden said that the democracies have to stand up for the values that define "us".

