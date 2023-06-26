PM Modi Signs 4 MoUs With Egypt To Elevate Bilateral Relation To 'Strategic Partnership'

In an effort to elevate the India-Egypt relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historical visit to Egypt signed four agreements and MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday, June 25. Apart from signing the MoUs, the prime minister held wide-ranging talks, meetings and discussions with a motive to enhance diplomatic, defence and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries. The two leaders also discussed further cooperation in G-20, highlighting the issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change and the need for the Global South to have a concerted voice.

As per the official sources, an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "strategic partnership" was signed between PM Modi and President Sisi during their meeting. Three MoUs in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities and competition law were also signed. Additionally, in an effort to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, the two leaders discussed strategies to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in areas like trade, investment, information technology sector, security, renewable energy, agriculture, health, culture and people to people ties.

PM Modi held meeting with 'India Unit' in the Egyptian Cabinet in Cairo

The leaders further agreed that the newly-established ‘India Unit’ in the Egyptian Cabinet was a useful tool in steering bilateral collaborations. The India Unit was set up earlier this year following the state visit of President Sisi, to India for Republic Day 2023. The India Unit is headed by the Prime Minister of Egypt Mustafa Madbouly, and comprises a number of Ministers and senior officials and is aimed at enhancing the bilateral relation between the two countries. Shortly after arriving in Cairo, PM Modi had held a meeting with the unit on June 24.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, addressing a press briefing on the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Egypt in 26 years, said that four MoUs and agreements were signed and the most important and landmark one was on the "Strategic Partnership" between India and Egypt. He said, "The two leaders had a private one-on-one conversation during which, following up on the India visit of President Sisi earlier this year, the two leaders discussed a whole range of bilateral cooperation and also took stock of what is happening on important issues of the region and the world."

President Sisi to visit India for G20 Summit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that he is looking forward to welcoming President Sisi in New Delhi in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders Summit. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was received by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at Al-Ittihadia Palace on June 25. During their meeting, the two leaders warmly recalled the state visit of President Sisi as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January this year and welcomed the momentum it has imparted to bilateral relations.

PM Modi honoured by 'Order of the Nile'

Further, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the highest civilian award in Egypt 'Order of the Nile' honour. The PM remarked that the recognition symbolised the deep-rooted friendship between India and Egypt and people-to-people ties between the two nations. Egypt PM, Mostafa Madbouly along with other Cabinet Ministers was also present at the event.