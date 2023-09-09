After expressing his vision of inclusivity in the first session of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave thought-provoking remarks while opening the second session. The second session was titled “One Family” in which PM Modi announced the adoption of the highly anticipated New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration.

After announcing the adoption, PM Modi went on to thank the Sherpa, ministers and everyone who worked on the international summit which is being held in New Delhi. India’s G20 presidency is touted as one of the most monumental presidencies in the history of the international bloc since the declaration includes, 73 outcomes (lines of effort) and 39 annexed documents (presidency documents, not including Working Group outcome documents).

“Friends I just received good news, with the hard work and cooperation of everyone involved, we have built a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration,” Prime Minister Modi announced in the opening address in the second session of the summit. The announcement was followed by a standing ovation as the Prime Minister struck the gavel. “My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he added. PM Modi received a second standing ovation from the gathering after giving out the proposal. The Prime Minister urged the media to leave the hall as the second session commenced.

"India’s G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious in history of G-20. 73 outcomes (lines of effort) and 39 annexed documents (presidency documents, not including Working Group outcome documents). With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies. 2x-5x number of outcomes and annexed documents as compared to previous presidencies," he said.

Speaking at the Session-2 on 'One Family' during the G20 Summit in Delhi. https://t.co/tj1jrzelBA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

G20 reaches consensus on the ongoing Ukraine crisis

Shortly after PM Modi’s address, reports emerged that the G20 member states have reached a consensus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. On Saturday, India circulated a new paragraph among the G20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict. India's circulation of the new text on Ukraine came as the G20 leaders began deliberations on pressing global challenges on the first day of the annual summit of the bloc.

A lack of consensus on the text on Ukraine would have resulted in the summit ending in a stalemate when it comes to its stance on the ongoing war. While several Western allies of Ukraine, like the US and the UK, pushed for an out-and-out condemnation of Russia, there were many who pushed for a nuanced stance on the war. Both Russia and China had agreed to the two paragraphs on the Ukraine conflict in the Bali declaration but backtracked this year, creating difficulties for India. Hence it will be interesting to see how India’s presidency dealt with the ongoing war.