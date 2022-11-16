Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the G20 presidency from his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Wednesday in Bali, Indonesia. In a clip shared of the glorious moment, Widodo is seen handing over the symbolic brown baton to PM Modi, who holds it high in the air with a big smile on his face. The leaders and officials in the hall are seen applauding the duo.

The closing session marks the conclusion of the two-day summit, along with the joint declaration that was finalized by the 19 member states. Officially taking over the summit’s presidency, PM Modi said: “It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change.”

The PM also vowed that India, which will officially assume the presidency on December 1 this year, will “work jointly with G20 partners." "Principle of "Data for development" will be an integral part of overall theme of our Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future,” he said.

PM Modi reveals key agenda of India's G20 presidency

Moreover, the PM revealed that India’s presidency will be focused on action, decisiveness, ambition and inclusivity. “In the next one year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action,” he said, adding that India will “have to keep women-led development a priority in the G20 agenda.”

On the second day of the summit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with various world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Talking about his meeting with the German leader, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “This is our third meeting this year and we built on the strong ground covered during the Inter Governmental Consultations held earlier. We discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues.” Prior to holding bilateral discussions, he visited Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove forests in Bali and planted trees in the lush green area with other G20 leaders.