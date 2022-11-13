'PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit From Nov 14; To Meet Indian Community Members', Says MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending G20 Summit on November 14 to 16 in Bali, Indonesia, and will meet the members of the Indian community on November 15, informed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

He also informed that on the sidelines of the Bali Summit, PM Modi would have several bilateral meetings with G20 leaders to brief them on India's evolving G20 priorities and also to review key elements of bilateral engagements with the world leaders.

While briefing the press on PM Modi attending the G20 summit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, "PM Modi will be attending the 17th G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia from tomorrow. India will hold the presidency of G20 for one year starting from 1st December. During Bali Summit, PM Modi and other G20 leaders will deliberate on key issues of contemporary relevance including the state of the global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation. The Bali Summit comprises 3 working sessions at the leaders' level where PM will be participating. These include sessions on food & energy security, digital transformation and health."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia during an interaction with the news agency ANI said, "Prime Minister visit is short but it's very important to visit here in G20 summit in Bali. PM Modi's coming to G20 is important because India is about to take the G20 Presidency from Indonesia, as far as Indonesia's Presidency is concerned, India has continuously provided help to Indonesia, and the Indonesian government recognizes India's cooperation too."

G20 Summit 2022

The G20 summit is slated to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from 15 to 16 November. The G20 emerged in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis. At that time, it was a forum whose aim was to bring together finance ministers and central bankers from different developed, developing and emerging nations. After the 2008 financial crisis, due to the subprime mortgage crisis in the US, the G20 summit was elevated into a multilateral summit where heads of nations and governments meet to discuss ways to solve global challenges.

Each year, different nations gain the presidency of G20 and host the summit, although the pandemic hindered this tradition. Now that the pandemic is over, Indonesia is hosting the summit. The meet will be held in the island of Bali, and all major world leaders, such as PM Modi and Joe Biden are expected to attend the summit, except Russian President Vladimir Putin. Until October end, it was expected that the Russian President would be attending the summit in person but last week, Putin decided to skip the summit, sending Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov instead.