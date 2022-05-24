PM Modi To Hold Key Bilateral Meetings With QUAD Leaders On Day 2 Of Japan Visit

As the QUAD Summit enters its second day, the leaders of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia are set to discuss the progress on initiatives that are aimed at fostering peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They will also exchange views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest.

The Quad cooperation is anchored in the shared values of democracy, international law, and rules-based international order and a vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Quad's cooperation efforts have also included working together on climate action. Its Infrastructure Coordination Group has been deliberating on supporting sustainable and demand-driven infrastructure, such that it doesn't burden countries of the region with unsustainable debt. Cooperation on critical and security of critical cyber infrastructure are other key priority areas of cooperative measures in the Quad.

The four countries have also been ensuring continued cooperation on COVID-19 response, as well as post-COVID management of economy and health infrastructure. This will be the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be followed by the Quad Fellowship Event.

After the Quad summit - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and new Australian PM Anthony Albanese. He will also have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the day. Former Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also call on the Indian PM. Besides this, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet the Chairman of the Japan India Association.

Deliberations on day 1 of QUAD Summit

On the first day of his visit to Japan on Monday, the Prime Minister had a series of engagements with top Japanese business leaders. He participated in an event to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, with other QAUD leaders in Tokyo. He also interacted with members of the Indian community.

Addressing the Indian community, PM Modi emphasized that Japan and India are natural partners and recalled former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's visit to Varanasi.

"I'm MP of Kashi and would proudly say that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Kashi and gifted the city Convention Centre 'Rudrakash' which was built with Japan's support. Also, Zen garden and Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad bring us closer," PM Modi said.

