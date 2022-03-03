PM Modi To Participate In Quad Leaders' Meeting Today As Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

In a key development amid the tensions arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi will participate in a Quad Leaders' meeting on Wednesday virtually. US president Joe Biden, Australia PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Fumio Kishida shall discuss assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed. While the first leader-level summit of the Quad was held virtually on March 12, 2021, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first in-person meeting of the 4 leaders took place on September 24, 2021.

The MEA also mentioned that the leaders will also review the efforts to implement the initiatives announced as a part of Quad's agenda. While the dialogue is expected to remain focused on the positive agenda vis-à-vis the Indo-Pacific region, the violence in Ukraine and Russian aggression might also come up for discussion. Thus, India's balanced approach might come under scrutiny having abstained from voting on the UNGA and UNSC resolutions directly condemning Russia for the present crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate along with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting today: Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/MduZsfcMJN — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

The Quad focus

India, Australia, the US and Japan have formed the 'Quad' coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region. In a joint statement issued on March 12, 2021, these 4 nations committed to promoting a free and open rules-based order rooted in international law to advance security and prosperity and counter threats to the Indo-Pacific and beyond. In the next meeting of the Quad Leaders, PM Modi, Biden, Morrison and Suga agreed on a series of issues including deepening their cooperation in counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance in the context of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine targeted at demilitarization and denazification of the country. Even though the Ukrainian and Russian delegations completed the first round of talks, Moscow has continued its invasion.

In the last couple of days, Russian forces have intensified their attack, launching missile strikes on the central Freedom square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Meanwhile, satellite imagery showed that a 40-mile long convoy of Russian armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was threatening to move on to Kyiv. While the US and other countries in the West have provided military assistance to Ukraine and imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia, India has focused on the safety of Indians stranded in the war-hit nation.