PM Modi To Visit Indonesia, Attend East Asia Summit At Invitation Of President Joko Widodo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be partaking in the 20th edition of the ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th edition of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, between 6th and 7th September. The PM will be travelling to the country at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The summits will be hosted by Indonesia, which currently chairs ASEAN. The upcoming ASEAN-India Summit will mark the first summit since last year's elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The key aim of the mega event will be to evaluate the progress made in India-ASEAN ties and ways to navigate further cooperation.

