PM Modi To Visit Tokyo For Quad Summit On May 24; To Hold Bilateral Talks With US, Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend the 4th Quad Summit in Japan's Tokyo on May 24, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed during a weekly press conference on Thursday. During his visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart and US President Joe Biden on the same day.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while speaking about the upcoming Tokyo Summit, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit on May 24 in Tokyo. This would be the 4th Summit of Quad leaders in Tokyo and the US, Australia, Japan and India will participate. The forthcoming Quad summit provides the leaders an opportunity to exchange views about the developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and contemporary global issues of mutual interests."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit on May 24 in Tokyo. This would be the 4th Summit of Quad leaders. Bilateral meetings with Japanese counterpart & bilateral meeting with US Prez to take place on May 24: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tokyo Summit pic.twitter.com/NdeHs4ybVc — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

"PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 24. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th Japan-Indian Annual Summit that was held in Delhi this year. During his visit, the PM will participate in the Business Summit, will also address the Indian diaspora in Japan. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden on the same day. The two leaders are expected to review the Indo-US strategic partnership. They will also exchange views of regional and global development of shared interests," he added while talking to the reporters.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also informed that the PM is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison ahead of elections in Australia on May 21. The two leaders will review the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on issues surrounding both global and regional developments.

Additionally, while he is in Tokyo, POTUS Biden will also launch a new and ambitious economic initiative for the region, i.e. the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). This is the 21st century economic arrangement, designed to tackle new economic challenges.

Quad was an initiative of the Trump administration, that was formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the US. So far, there have been three Quad summits, with two of them being virtual.