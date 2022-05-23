'PM Modi's Engagements With Japan Has Benefitted Our Businesses': Indian Entrepreneurs

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Japan beginning his two-day visit on Monday, Republic TV brings you the latest updates from the Prime Minister's entire visit where he will be participating in around 23 engagements over 40 hours while staying in Japan. At the time when PM Modi's visit to Japan underscores the importance of closer India-Japan cooperation further leading towards a better relationship between both the countries, PM Modi's ambition of initiating a multi-million trade deal between the two sides will also make way for several opportunities for the Indian market.

Concerning the same, a few Japan-based Indian entrepreneurs who successfully run their own businesses in Tokyo spoke to Republic about the impact of the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Japan and how it can further benefit the Indian diaspora in the country.

One of the Indian entrepreneurs, Anil Raj who is also the founder of Raj Group and works in manpower area as well as in education, IT, and hospitality sectors, while referring to a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in 2007, said that more manpower can now be brought into Japan as India has a huge number of people willing to work if the policies are drafted correctly.

"Policies in Delhi need to which changed which will directly affect the Indian community in Japan as it will be aligned with Japan's line of business," he said. Furthermore, he also stated there is a huge scope for Indian education in the country as more and more Japanese people are enrolling their children in Indian schools.

'PM Modi's engagements with the Japanese PM have benefited the Indian business'

Another entrepreneur Amitabh, who is involved in the hospitality sector, said that there are 40,000 Indian people in Japan right now and the Indian Prime Minister's engagement with the Japanese Prime Minister ensures that more people can come and settle down in the country. He also specified that PM Modi's visit to Japan has led to the popularity of Indian cuisine in the country as they have a maximum number of Japanese visitors at the restaurants.

"Prime Minister's visit is like a festival in the country as people are crazy about it. It is a very good opportunity for us and we will have to continue our businesses and hope for the best", he added.

A person from the IT sector also spoke to Republic and said that Japan has a lot of technology and needs a lot of technical talent which is there in India thus necessitating bringing more Indians to Japan.

(Image: Republic/@NarendraModi/twitter)