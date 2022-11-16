PM Modi's 'era Not Of War' Message Resonates In G20 Communique & Across Delegations

Amid the special briefing by India’s Ministry of External Affairs at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, India’s attempts in trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine were discussed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message stating that ‘this is not the era of war’ and that ‘the best way forward was to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy’ to resolve the raging Russia-Ukraine war, stating that it “resonated very deeply across all the delegations.”

Furthermore, Foreign Secretary Kwatra stated that India’s approach to the conflict helped bridge the gap across different parties while contributing to the successful outcome of the finalization of the G20 communique document. He stated that the document captures the essence of both, the approaches taken across the whole range of areas to address the conflict, and the derivative of the Prime Minister’s message “which found its reflection in the success of the outcome document.”

What is the G20 communique document all about?

The document agreed upon by the members of the G20 aims to condemn threats of the usage of nuclear weapons amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, highlight human suffering due to the war and exacerbate existing fragilities in the global economy.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war," stated the document, which serves as a collective declaration by world leaders as part of the influential G20 bloc.

PM Modi's message that "“era not of war” resonated very deeply across all delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties: Foreign Secretary Kwatra on G20 Bali Declaration repeating PM Modi’s “era not of war” advice to Russian President Putin, in Bali pic.twitter.com/IK5xvQMAZ2 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

The document echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous statement "today's era is not of war,” which he had said during a meeting with Russia’s President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO’s 22nd meeting in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

The declaration by the G20 leaders underlined that the summit is being held "at a time of unparalleled multidimensional crises" and that it is "essential that the G20 undertakes tangible, precise, swift and necessary actions, using all available policy tools, to address common challenges" at this critical time.

Meanwhile, the document also acknowledged differing views on the war between Russia and Ukraine and stated, “There were other views and different assessments of the situation.” Moreover, the declaration also addressed another issue that was highlighted by PM Modi during his first engagement at the G20 summit in Bali.

The G20 declaration called for steps to promote "resilient and sustainable food, fertilizer and energy systems" after PM Modi underlined the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilizer and energy during his address.