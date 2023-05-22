Last Updated:

PM Modi's Historic Trip To Papua New Guinea, Where Words And Gestures Both Speak Loud

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Papua New Guinea, a country that has never seen an Indian premier set foot on its land before.

Deeksha Sharma
Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Papua New Guinea, a country that has never seen an Indian premier set foot on its land before. His visit marks a milestone in New Delhi and Port Moresby's ties, so it was only natural for Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape to make sure his Indian counterpart leaves with a heart full of joy.  

Marape made sure to give PM Modi a rousing welcome at the airport on Sunday, leaving spectators in awe as he bent down to touch the Indian PM's feet as a mark of respect. The duo then shook hands and embraced, and then witnessed traditional folk dancers celebrate PM Modi's arrival. The Oceania country's Indian diaspora also gathered at the airport to welcome him, a gesture that "showed remarkable affection" in the words of PM Modi.

But personally welcoming the PM at the airport wasn't enough. Marape seemed to match his actions with his words on Monday, when he hailed PM Modi as the leader and voice of the Global South that can uplift Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island nations. 

PM Modi, James Marape co-chair FIPIC summit

"You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums," Marape said at the FIPIC summit, as the Indian premier assured that India would be a "reliable partner." "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation," PM Modi said.

For him, a warm welcome in a country that has never seen an Indian premier before was a "very special gesture which I will always remember." For Marape, PM Modi is the leader to follow, the strength that Papua New Guinea needs to not fall victim to global powerplay and influence. 

