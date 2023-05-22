PM Modi's Historic Trip To Papua New Guinea, Where Words And Gestures Both Speak Loud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Papua New Guinea, a country that has never seen an Indian premier set foot on its land before. His visit marks a milestone in New Delhi and Port Moresby's ties, so it was only natural for Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape to make sure his Indian counterpart leaves with a heart full of joy.

Marape made sure to give PM Modi a rousing welcome at the airport on Sunday, leaving spectators in awe as he bent down to touch the Indian PM's feet as a mark of respect. The duo then shook hands and embraced, and then witnessed traditional folk dancers celebrate PM Modi's arrival. The Oceania country's Indian diaspora also gathered at the airport to welcome him, a gesture that "showed remarkable affection" in the words of PM Modi.

Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit. pic.twitter.com/9pBzWQ6ANT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape seeks blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon latter's arrival in Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/gteYoE9QOm — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

But personally welcoming the PM at the airport wasn't enough. Marape seemed to match his actions with his words on Monday, when he hailed PM Modi as the leader and voice of the Global South that can uplift Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island nations.

#WATCH | We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums: James Marape, PM of Papua New Guinea pic.twitter.com/ZISgb2eqMj — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

PM Modi, James Marape co-chair FIPIC summit

"You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums," Marape said at the FIPIC summit, as the Indian premier assured that India would be a "reliable partner." "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation," PM Modi said.

My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

For him, a warm welcome in a country that has never seen an Indian premier before was a "very special gesture which I will always remember." For Marape, PM Modi is the leader to follow, the strength that Papua New Guinea needs to not fall victim to global powerplay and influence.