PM Modi's Strong Take Down Of UN At G7 Sets In Motion Reform Clarion Call

During the Working Session 9 of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a thought-provoking statement, urging introspection on the purpose and effectiveness of global forums such as the United Nations (UN). In his opening remarks, the PM questioned why peace and stability continue to be discussed on various platforms, while conflicts persist worldwide. He also emphasised the necessity for reforms in institutions established in the last century, including the UN, to align them with the realities of the twenty-first century and make them representative of the Global South.

Reevaluating the Role of International Institutions

PM Modi's remarks shed light on the gaps and limitations of international institutions in addressing the challenges of the present era. He questioned the efficacy of the UN, originally conceived to promote peace, in preventing conflicts and advancing global stability.

"It is a matter of thinking, why do we have to talk about peace and stability in different forums? Why is the UN, which started with the idea of establishing peace, not successful in preventing conflicts today? Why, even the definition of terrorism has not been approved in the UN?" he questioned.

Call for Reforms and Representation

Adding further, the prime minister said, "If one introspects, one thing is clear. The institutions created in the last century are not in line with the system of the twenty-first century. They do not reflect the realities of the present. That is why it is necessary that reforms should be implemented in big institutions like the UN."

He also lambasted the absence of a universally agreed definition of terrorism at the UN, further highlighting the need for comprehensive reforms to bridge the disconnect between the current system and the realities of the world. "Why, even the definition of terrorism has not been approved in the UN?" he questioned.

By advocating for greater representation, PM Modi batted for the inclusion of voices and perspectives from the Global South at major institutions like the UN. "They will also have to become the voice of the Global South. Otherwise, we will only keep talking about ending the conflicts. The UN and the Security Council will remain just a talk shop," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, PM Modi's statement serves as a catalyst for introspection, urging global leaders to work together to transform international institutions into more effective bodies capable of addressing contemporary challenges and building a more just and peaceful world order.