PM Modi's Visit To Great Pyramids Of Giza: Facts About The Ancient Wonder Of The World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Great Pyramids of Giza on Sunday, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, which were constructed more than 4,000 years ago by three Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt.

The pyramid, the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World, was constructed in the early 26th century BC over a period of around 27 years. It is also the only wonder that has remained largely intact.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/QY851jeDsJ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The three fourth-dynasty pyramids, which were built on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Al-Jizah (Giza) in northern Egypt and are part of the Giza Necropolis, just outside of Cairo, commemorate a magnificent period in human civilisation.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, also known as the Great Pyramid and the Great Pyramid of Khufu, is the biggest of the three Pyramids of Giza and is situated in northern Egypt on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile River.

It was started and finished in 2560 BCE by Khufu (Cheops), the second ruler of Egypt's 4th dynasty (c. 2575-c. 2465 BCE). The last of the seven marvels still intact, the Pyramids of Giza are frequently cited as one of the seven marvels of the World.

The Great Pyramid is among the biggest structures ever built. Erosion and the loss of the majority of the polished limestone casing stones, which gave the building smoothness and made it shine in the sunshine, have reduced the pyramid's height to 449 feet (137 metres), from an initial height of roughly 482 feet (147 metres).

Each of the base and three sides is 755 feet (230 metres) long. The sides of the pyramid rise at an angle of 51.87° and are precisely parallel to the compass' four cardinal points. Blocks of yellowish limestone make up the Great Pyramid's core, and finer, lighter-coloured limestone makes up the interior corridors. Huge granite stones were used to construct the burial chamber inside.

The tomb of Pharaoh Khufu, who ruled during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom, is housed within the Great Pyramid of Giza, the biggest pyramid in Egypt.

In 1979, the Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure pyramids at Giza were built in the Memphis area's ancient remains, which was jointly named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Its construction required the quarrying of an estimated 2.3 million big stones totaling 6 million tonnes.

Scientists find a hidden corridor in the Great Pyramid of Giza

Recently, scientists made a remarkable discovery close to the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza: a nine-meter-long concealed tunnel. The one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World was explored by experts using cutting-edge equipment.

They originally identified the void behind the north face of the pyramid in 2016 and utilised a cosmic ray imaging technique to do so. The study's results were published in the peer-reviewed magazine Nature, and scientists predict that this finding may be followed by additional findings.

