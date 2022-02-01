PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 10 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Besides record-setting followers on Twitter and Facebook, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday acclaimed yet another milestone after his YouTube channel crossed 10 million subscribers. PM Modi now has the largest subscriber base among politicians across the world including US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The statistics were shared by BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla who compared the number of users subscribed to the Narendra Modi Youtube Channel with that of other Heads of State. While the Indian Prime Minister topped the list with 1 crore subscribers, Jair Bolsonaro was the second most-followed politician with 36 lakh subscribers, followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at 30.7 subscribers.

YouTube subscribers of global leaders

Narendra Modi (India) - 1 crore/100L

Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) - 36L

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) - 30.7L

White House - 19L

Joe Biden (U.S.) - 7L

YouTube subscribers of Indian leaders

Rahul Gandhi - 5.25L

Shashi Tharoor - 4.39L

Asaduddin Owaisi - 3.7L

MK Stalin - 2.12L

YouTube Subscribers of Narendra Modi channel cross 1 crore



•Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) –36L

•Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) –30.7L

•White House –19L

•Joe Biden –7L



•Rahul Gandhi: 5.25L

•Shashi Tharoor: 4.39L

•Asaduddin Owaisi –3.7L

•MK Stalin – 2.12L pic.twitter.com/ymvPg4C5xK — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 1, 2022

Prime Minister Modi is also the most followed Indian on Twitter with over 75.3 million followers. Meanwhile, on Facebook also he has 46.8 million followers.