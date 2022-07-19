Prince Harry Warns Of “global Assault On Democracy And Freedom” At Mandela Day UN Event

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has warned of a “global assault on democracy and freedom” to the United Nations general assembly. On Monday, in his keynote speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, Prince Harry decried the "rolling back of constitutional rights" in the United States. The repeal of abortion rights in the US, where the Duke of Sussex currently resides, appears to be included. According to a BBC report, Prince Harry has further emphasised on the "havoc" of climate change and the "horrific war" in Ukraine at the UN event celebrating Nelson Mandela.

Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex's wife, watched as the 37-year-old deliver a veiled criticism of the US Supreme Court's decision to eliminate abortion rights.

'We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom': Prince Harry

Prince Harry said, “The few weaponising lies and disinformation at the expense of the many.” He also noted, “And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela’s life."

Furthermore, in his keynote speech, Prince Harry said, “How many of us feel battered, helpless, in the face of a seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation?" Continuing it he added, “This has been a painful year in a painful decade."

In reference to the US Supreme Court's recent decision that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the US, he spoke of the "rolling back of constitutional rights." Prince Harry further predicted that climate change would result in more extreme weather that would "wreak havoc on our planet."

"Our world is on fire again,” the Duke of Sussex said, further claiming that these "historic" weather occurrences are no longer "historic", they get more and more ingrained in everyday lives; the situation will only become worse. He urged UN officials to respond in a "daring, transformative" way but issued a warning about the obstacle of "powerful interests".

The duke said that these many intersecting issues have been causing great agony in "ordinary people" throughout the world, leading to a sense of unfairness.

Besides this, Nelson Mandela International Day, a day honouring the history of the South African leader who served 27 years in jail for his fight against apartheid, was honoured by the duke's speech. Prince Harry claimed to have a picture of Nelson Mandela and his mother, Princess Diana, shot in Cape Town in 1997, hanging on his wall. According to a BBC report, the picture was a gift from the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

(Image: AP)