Purple Heart Day Quotes To Commemorate The American Bravehearts For Their Sacrifice

Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year to honour the brave man and women who are wounded or sacrificed their lives for the country. On August 7th, 1992, General George Washington created the badge of military merit, known today as the purple heart of courage.

The purple heart honours all the men and women of the military. The badge was intended to honour soldiers for their meritorious actions. Take a look at some Purple heart day quotes by renowned historical idealists to commemorate the day remembering those Bravehearts who paid sacrifice or got wounded on the battlefield.

Purple heart day quotes

One of the most meaningful things that's happened to me since I've been the governor - the president - governor - president. Oops. Ex-governor. I went to Bethesda Naval Hospital to give a fellow a Purple Heart, and at the same moment I watched him-get a Purple Heart for action in Iraq - and at that same - right after I gave him the Purple Heart, he was sworn in as a citizen of the United States - a Mexican citizen, now a United States citizen. - George W. Bush

Goddamn it, you'll never get the Purple Heart hiding in a foxhole! Follow me! - Henry Pierson Crowe

"In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." – Martin Luther King, Jr.

"My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." – John F. Kennedy

"Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." – Mark Twain

Greater Love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends - John 15:13

And they who for their country die shall fill an honoured grave. For glory lights, the soldier's tomb and beauty weeps the brave - Joseph Rodman Drake

As bronze may be much beautified by lying in the dark lamp soil, so men who fade in the dust of warfare fade fairer, and sorrow blooms their soul. - Wilfred Owen

Let it be known that he who wears the military order of the purple heart has given of his blood in the defense of his homeland and shall forever be revered by his fellow countrymen - George Washington

"Patriotism is not short, frenzied outburts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime." – Adlai Stevenson

“Patriotism is when the love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first.” – Charles de Gaulle

“America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels.” – Claudia Pemberton

“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.” – John Thune

“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” – Jeff Miller

"Over all our happy country – over all our Nation spread, is a band of noble heroes– is our Army of the Dead." – Will Carleton

"It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived." – George S. Patton

