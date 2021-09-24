Quad Effect: Beijing Accuses US Of Adopting 'Asians Vs Asians' Strategy To Contain China

The Quad leaders' first in-person summit, scheduled this Friday, has made China uncomfortable to the point that it has been training guns on all four leaders, with a special focus on the United States. Besides underplaying the strength of the alliance as 'another NATO', a spooked Beijing has accused Washington DC of adopting an "Asians versus Asians strategy to contain China."

The outcry is evident in the latest propagandist article published by Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on Friday, ahead of the Quad meet. The report titled "Quad incapable of inflicting substantial harm to China," calls out the US over its "typical practice of abandoning allies like dumping trash for its interests."

Alleging that the Quad mechanism is engaged in splitting Asia and instigating various forces against China, Beijing warned that if its members - Japan, India, and Australia went too far in following the US strategy, they will "become cannon fodder as China will resolutely safeguard its interests."

"While the Quad mechanism is engaged in splitting Asia and instigating various forces to contain China if Japan, India, and Australia went too far in following the US strategy of containing China, they will become cannon fodder as China will resolutely safeguard its interests," the article said, quoting Chinese analysts.

'US instigating Asian countries against each other,' cries China

Fearing the collective threat, Beijing also attempted to target New Delhi's participation in the Quad Summit. Issuing an indirect warning, the report stated that the US will be of little help to India if it happens to engage in a serious conflict with China.

"India has been active in Quad, hoping to use the US, Japan, and Australia to contain China. But the US was more likely to adopt an Asians versus Asians strategy, indicating it will instigate some Asian countries to confront other Asian countries rather than engaging itself in it," the report said.

China also attacked Japan, a key member of the alliance, whose idea gave birth to the Quad mechanism. Beijing claims that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is 'hyping up' the Chinese military threat and its growing military influence ahead of Quad, to gain an upper hand in its territorial disputes with China and Russia.

"PM Suga's hype was to incite and show loyalty to the US as Japan hopes to tie itself tightly to the US chariot to get a more prominent international status and a bigger say in Northeast Asia. Japan wants American troops to stay in the country and South Korea, but whether Biden, facing internal and external unprecedented plight, would choose to further provoke China remains a question," the report said.

Further targeting the United States, which is hosting the Quad Summit, China said that President Joe Biden went "way too far" in the road of "American First" than his predecessor Donald Trump, adding that "he has lost his credibility not just in his failure of the COVID-19 response but in treating its allies." Beijing has predicted that Biden will suffer setbacks in the midterm elections next year.

Image: AP/PTI/Global Times