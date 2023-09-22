Quad Expresses Concern Over Raging War In Ukraine, Underscores Territorial Integrity Of All States

The Quad grouping comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US on Friday expressed deep concern over the “raging” war in Ukraine and asserted that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable, underscoring that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko met here on the margins of the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

The Quad group reaffirmed its unwavering support for the United Nations, the enduring importance of upholding mutually determined rules, norms, and standards, and to deepen Quad cooperation in the international system, a joint readout of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting said.

The Quad expressed "deep concern over the war raging in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences," the Joint Readout of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting said without naming Russia.

The four-nation bloc underscored the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, consistent with the principles of the UN Charter.

"We are deeply concerned about the global food security situation and support the efforts of the UN in the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI). In the context of this war, we concur that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable," the joint readout said.

We underscore that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” the joint readout said, in a veiled reference to China and Russia.

The Quad also affirmed its support for a UN that solves the consequential challenges of "our time and safeguards our shared and interconnected resources".

The ministers said they are committed to advancing a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent seats of the UN Security Council.

“We call for a UN Security Council that is more representative, transparent, effective, and credible. We underscore the need to address attempts to subvert the international system, including in the UN, and promote accountability,” they said.

The ministers also discussed the recent Quad Counterterrorism Working Group’s Consequence Management Exercise, which explored the capabilities and supports Quad countries could offer regional partners in response to a terrorist attack and look forward to the upcoming Quad Counterterrorism Working Group meeting and tabletop exercise in Honolulu, Hawaii in December which will focus on countering the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

“We continue to cooperate on countering the use of the internet and other technologies for terrorist and violent extremist purposes," they said.

The four nations said they are committed to countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including preventing the international and cross-border movement of terrorists and countering terror finance networks and safe havens, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

"We stressed the need for a comprehensive and balanced approach to effectively curb terrorist activities through the whole of nation and whole of the international community efforts,” they said.

Quad condemned North Korea's destabilising launches using ballistic missile technology and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs).

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea consistent with UNSCRs, and urged it to abide by all its obligations under the UNSCRs and engage in substantive dialogue.

“We stress the importance of addressing proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to North Korea in the region and beyond and urge all UN Member States to abide by the related UNSCRs including the prohibition on the transfer to North Korea or procurement from North Korea of all arms and related materiel. We reconfirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the abductions issue,” they said.

The grouping also said it remains deeply concerned by the political, humanitarian, and economic crisis in Myanmar.

It again called for the immediate cessation of violence, the release of all those unjustly detained, unhindered humanitarian assistance, the resolution of the crisis through constructive dialogue, and a return to Myanmar’s transition towards inclusive federal democracy.

“We are also concerned with the implications of the ongoing situation in Myanmar on neighbouring countries including a rise in transnational crime such as drug and human trafficking. We reaffirm our strong support to ASEAN-led efforts and the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus. We also continue to encourage the international community to work together in a pragmatic and constructive way to support an end to the violence in Myanmar,” they said.

The ministers said they intend to meet in person for the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Japan in 2024.