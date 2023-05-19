Quad Leaders To Meet In Hiroshima On Saturday With US President Biden, Reveals White House

In a significant announcement, the White House has revealed that the leaders representing the four nations of the Quad framework will gather for a high-profile summit in the historic Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday. Quad leaders will hold the summit in Hiroshima with US President Joe Biden. Earlier this week, the planned summit of Quad leaders in Sydney was canceled after Biden pulled out of his visit.

Comprising Japan, the United States, Australia, and India, the Quad alliance seeks to deepen cooperation and address regional challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The decision to hold the meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit underscores the strategic importance and increasing influence of this multilateral partnership.

The Quad summit in Hiroshima carries profound symbolism, as the city bears the weight of a painful past and now stands as a testament to the pursuit of peace and global harmony. Having endured the devastation of a nuclear attack during World War II, Hiroshima serves as a poignant reminder of the imperative to foster collaboration, reconciliation, and shared values among nations. Against this backdrop, the Quad leaders converge to reinforce their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Quad orginally started in 2007

Originally established in 2007, the Quad framework has experienced a resurgence in recent years, propelled by shifting regional dynamics and common concerns. By forging closer ties, the four member countries aim to bolster regional stability, enhance economic prosperity, and promote an international order rooted in established rules and norms. Joint initiatives encompassing infrastructure development, maritime security, and technological cooperation underscore their shared dedication to combat climate change, tackle cyber threats, and address regional security challenges.

The rationale of Quad

China's rise as a global power, accompanied by its growing military capabilities, territorial ambitions, and assertive actions, has raised concerns among countries in the Indo-Pacific region. These concerns encompass a range of issues, including territorial disputes, maritime security, economic coercion, human rights, and democratic values. Quad seeks to collectively address these challenges and promote a stable and secure regional environment.

First and foremost, the Quad aims to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. It emphasizes the importance of upholding international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in the region. By working together, the Quad countries strive to counter any attempts to disrupt the established rules-based order and maintain the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Secondly, the Quad seeks to enhance regional security and stability. This includes addressing traditional and non-traditional security threats, such as territorial disputes, terrorism, cybersecurity, and transnational crime. Through increased military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint exercises, the member countries aim to build a network of deterrence and promote regional stability.