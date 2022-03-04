QUAD Meet: Japanese PM Kishida Condemns 'unilateral Changes' To Status Quo In Indo-Pacific

At the Quad Leaders' virtual meeting held on Thursday, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said unilateral changes to the status quo by force are unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. In a direct message to China, leaders voiced a unified position condemning coercion in the Indo-Pacific region and compared it to the recent Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent Russian aggression against Ukraine are also unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. It is critically important for us to bring about a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida was quoted as saying by his office on Twitter.

In a joint statement echoing this position, Quad leaders reiterated the adherence to a free and open Indo-Pacific, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

On Thursday, leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and US President Joe Biden convened a virtual meeting to reaffirm their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.

They also discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications, the statement said. The leaders agreed to stand up for new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine.

PM Modi emphasizes dialogue & diplomacy at Quad meet

As per the release on the Summit, PM Modi underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He also called for concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad, in areas like Humanitarian and Disaster Relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, clean energy, connectivity, and capacity-building.

PM Modi reiterated the importance "of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity".

In their continuing pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Quad Leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months. This was the first meeting since the leaders of four Quad countries held a summit in September last year in Washington.

The Quad focus

India, Australia, the US, and Japan have formed the 'Quad' coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region. In a joint statement issued on March 12, 2021, these 4 nations committed to promoting a free and open rules-based order rooted in international law to advance security and prosperity and counter threats to the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

