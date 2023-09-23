QUAD Ministers Urge UN Members Not To Trade Arms With North Korea On UNGA Sidelines

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India (QUAD) on Friday, September 22 urged the United Nations members not to trade weapons with North Korea as the communist nation has been expanding its military footprint with the support of its staunchest ally Russia. During the talks held on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the foreign ministers warned the countries against arms supply to Pyongyang which has been forging closer ties with Moscow.

Discussions on DPRK's nuclear, military programme

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un during their latest meeting are rumoured to have inked an arms pact for DPRK to supply weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. The QUAD members warned against supplying weapons to DPRK, as they also affirmed bolstering the cooperation for achieving their vision of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region. QUAD ministers also exchanged views on North Korea's nuclear programme and missile development. They agreed that they would snub any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in a veiled indication at the People's Republic of China.

QUAD foreign ministers also expressed concerns about the PRC's growing closeness with Russia which is at war with Ukraine, and President Xi Jinping's regime's expanding maritime footprint and assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

During Kim Jong Un's six-day trip to Moscow, where he met Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the two countries took unspecified steps to boost defense cooperation despite warnings from the West that any military pact or arms supply by DPRK to Moscow would result in the consequences. Russia, one of the five veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council, agreed to develop the bilateral ties with Moscow to "a new high level at the practical stage” to consolidate “the success” of Kim Jong Un's trip.

The latter travelled to the Far East region where he met Putin and inspected the military and technology sites. While the two counterparts agreed to expand their cooperation on defence deals, neither side gave any specifics about the pacts that were signed. Experts, however, claimed that Kim Jong Un would ship ammunition to replenish Russia's President Putin's exhausted arsenal.