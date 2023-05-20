Quad Nations Condemn 26/11 Terror Attack In Mumbai, Slam Cross-border Terrorism

Leaders of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) countries met in Hiroshima on May 20 and discussed a range of subjects ranging from development of stronger infrastructure for technology and health in the Indo-Pacific, tackling climate change and improving the region's connectivity.

Another crucial subject on the list was terrorism, including the one carried out in India, from across the border. In a joint statement after the Quad Summit, the heads of member states - India, Japan, Australia and the US - condemned the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and in Pathankot in Punjab.

"We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen capability to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, consistent with international law," the joint statement read. "We are committed to working together to promote accountability for the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks."

"We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and in Pathankot, and our commitment to pursuing designations, as appropriate, by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. We will strengthen our cooperation through the new Working Group on Counterterrorism announced during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in March 2023," it further read.

Quads vows for humanitarian support to Ukraine

The leaders also agreed on providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and acknowledged the implications of the war on food, fuel, energy security and critical supply chains. "We will continue to render humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for its recovery. Conscious that ours must not be an era of war, we remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement read adding that "the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is serious and inadmissible." Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured all help to resolve the war.

The Quad went on condemn ballistic missile tests and its "pursuit of nuclear weapons" which is "in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."

"We urge North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the UNSCRs, refrain from further provocations and engage in substantive dialogue," the statement read.