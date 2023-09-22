Last Updated:

QUAD reiterates Steadfast Commitment To Free & Open Indo-Pacific, Support For ASEAN Unity

QUAD ministers reaffirmed conviction that international law, peace, and security in maritime domain underpins development and prosperity of Indo Pacific.

Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Image: Twitter/ Twitter/@DrSJaishankar


External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday, September 21, met with the foreign ministers of the QUAD partners -- US, Australia, and Japan -- in New York, United States on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). EAM pledged to deepen the QUAD multilateral cooperation and affirmed to advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. "The QUAD reiterates its steadfast commitment to a free and open indo-pacific that is inclusive and resilient," the partner nations said in a statement released on September 22. 

"We recommit to advancing the vision quad leaders articulated in hiroshima on 20 may 2023: a region that is peaceful and prosperous, stable and secure, free from intimidation and coercion, and where disputes are settled in accordance with international law," the joint readout following the QUAD foreign ministrial meeting read. 

EAM discussed development and prosperity of Indo-Pacific region 

The QUAD ministers reaffirmed the conviction that international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific, the External Affairs Ministry said in a release. In the joint readout, they further iterated that the partner nations "strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the region." EAM and the QUAD ministers "reaffirmed unwavering support for ASEAN unity and centrality, ASEAN-led regional architecture, and practical implementation of ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific."

Unwavering support for the UN Charter

Foreign Ministers from the QUAD partnership vowed for unwavering support for the UN Charter, including its three pillars, and steadfast commitment to strengthening and reforming the UN and international system. They also affirmed their support for a UN that solves the consequential challenges of the time and safeguards shared and interconnected resources, according to the joint communique published after the meeting. 

"We strongly support the principles of freedom, the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes; and oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo," the QUAD ministers said in the joint statement. 

"We seek to maintain and strengthen stability in the indo-pacific, where competition is managed responsibly," they added. 

During the meeting, the foreign ministers adopted the guidelines to operationalize the QUAD Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership for the Indo-Pacific that was discussed in the month of May 2022.  As they inked the landmark document, they also announced a statement on ransomware, urging the member states to take measures to address ransomware operations emanating from their territory. 

First Published:
