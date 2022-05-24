Quad Summit 2022: From PM Modi To Joe Biden, Here Are Their Top Quotes At The Global Forum

The 2nd in-person QUAD Summit at Tokyo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in attendance delivered tangible results. Renewing their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, they strongly supported principles such as freedom, rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force. They also initiated the QUAD Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Package, Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness and the Quad Fellowship.

Here are the key observations by the QUAD Leaders:

PM Modi: 'QUAD is pursuing a constructive agenda'

In his opening remarks at the QUAD Summit, PM Modi congratulated his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for winning the elections and noted that his presence reflects his commitment to the 4-nation bloc. He observed, "Today the scope of the QUAD has broadened and the form has become dominant. Our mutual trust and our determination are giving energy and enthusiasm to democracy. Our mutual cooperation at the level of the QUAD is promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which is the common objective of all of us."

"Despite the adverse circumstances of COVID-19, we have increased mutual coordination in many areas such as vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, and economic cooperation. This is ensuring peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The QUAD is pursuing a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific region. This will further cement QUAD's image as the force for good," the Indian Prime Minister added.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese: 'Partnership needed now more than ever'

Making his first appearance at an international forum since taking over as the new Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese asserted that his government was committed to working with the QUAD countries. He listed priority areas such as taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security. He elaborated, "We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific".

"My government will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050," he announced. The Australian PM averred, "As the Indo-Pacific has reshaped, the QUAD partnership is needed now more than ever. The region is looking to us to lead by example". He also declared that the next QUAD Leaders' Summit will take place in Australia next year.

US President Joe Biden: 'Shared values and vision'

On this occasion, US president Joe Biden emphasised that the Tokyo Summit is critical for the continued cooperation between the Quad countries. Focusing on the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he stressed that the QUAD has a lot of work to do pertaining to security and combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Hitting out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, he emphasised that the US shall continue to work with its partners. He also expressed fears that the global food crisis may worsen as Russia has blocked Ukraine from exporting food grains.

Joe Biden affirmed, "The US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have."

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida: 'Mutual understanding is crucial'

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida was the last QUAD leader to deliver his opening remarks at the Summit. He stressed, "Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter". Calling upon the QUAD partners to carefully listen to the voices of the countries in the ASEAN, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries, he contended that this will help further advance cooperation and will prove conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision for the Indo-Pacific region. He also refrained from criticising India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Responding to India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said, "In international situation, each country has its own historical developments and geographical situation. Even amongst like-minded, positions may not agree fully. But deepened mutual understanding and cooperation are crucial among QUAD members". In a veiled attack on China, he underscored that all QUAD nations are committed against any “unilateral change of status quo by force”, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.