QUAD Summit To Help India Further Bilateral Talks With Japan, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is all set to visit Japan for the upcoming QUAD Summit is looking forward to continuing further dialogues with the country with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. In a statement issued ahead of his departure for the summit, PM Modi informed that the will be visiting Tokyo, Japan from 23-24 May 2021 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Noting that India has earlier hosted the Japanese PM for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, PM Modi said, "During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further." In addition to this, he will also meet Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between both countries.

Just 2 months ago, in March, I had the honour of hosting PM @kishida230 in India. I am confident this visit will enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. I will also be interacting with Japanese business leaders and the Indian community there. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2022

Mentioning that economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between both the countries, PM Modi recalled the March summit and said that both India and Japan had the announced their plans to realize JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India.

QUAD leaders will have the opportunity to discuss various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest: PM Modi

Ahead of his visit to Japan for the QUAD Summit, PM Modi has asserted that the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. The countries will also exchange views concerning developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other global issues of mutual interest.

"I will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joseph Biden, where we will discuss further consolidation of our multi-faceted bilateral relations with the U.S.A. We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues. The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be joining the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time. I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed", the statement further added.

Image: PTI/AP