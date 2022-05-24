'QUAD's Trust & Determination Giving New Energy To Democratic Powers': PM Modi In Tokyo

The mutual trust and determination of QUAD nations are giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Addressing the second in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, PM Modi highlighted that the scope of QUAD has expanded in a short span of time, making it effective in the world.

"Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive and its form has become effective. Our mutual trust and our determination are giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers," said PM Modi, in his opening remarks at the meeting.

PM Modi also praised the QUAD nations for having increased cooperation on vaccine delivery, supply, climate action, resilience, and economic support despite the challenges of COVID-19. He added that a free, open, and inclusive Indo Pacific is the shared goal of the Quad nations.

"Quad is working with a constructive agenda to ensure peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Today Qud is being acknowledged worldwide as a force for good," he said.

PM Modi also congratulated Australian PM Anthony Albanese on winning the elections and said his presence within 24 hours after joining office reflects his commitment to Quad's friendship. "I congratulate and extend my best wishes to PM Anthony Albanese on winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad's friendship and your commitment to it," PM said.

QUAD Summit 2022

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan, and Australia. The Quad cooperation is anchored in the shared values of democracy, international law, and rules-based international order and a vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The two-day Summit, being organized by Japan, is attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During the course of the Summit, PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida, and Albanese. Former Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also call on the Indian PM.

