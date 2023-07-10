Rajnath Singh Greeted With 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogans In Kuala Lumpur | WATCH

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on July 8, began his three-day visit to Malaysia where he will hold talks with his counterpart Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan to enhance bilateral defence ties with the South-east Asian nation. The minister landed in Malaysia's capital city Kuala Lumpur and was greeted with slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' by members of the Indian diaspora. After stepping out of his vehicle, Indians who showed up with the national flags to meet the Raksha Mantri, raised slogans in the glory of India and briefly interacted with the minister.

"Delighted to arrive in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur. Looking forward to my engagements with the political leadership of Malaysia, further strengthening of bilateral defence ties and Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Singh tweeted after landing in Malaysia.

"The Raksha Mantri will hold bilateral talks with the Defence Minister of Malaysia Mr Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, during which both the Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

According to the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, India-Malaysia bilateral trade stood at $9.33 billion in 2022-23. The trade numbers touched its highest mark in the year 2018-19 with $17.24 billion and India's defence exports to Malaysia could give a boost to the number. In a report by the Defence Ministry released in April this year, India's defence exports touched Rs 15,920 crore (almost $2 billion) for the first time thanks to 85 countries buying hardware from New Delhi. Several countries in Asia including The Philippines, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives are the major export destinations.

Malaysia is also among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India's indigenously-developed Tejas aircraft. Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

On June 27 in 2022, Rajnath Singh held a virtual meeting with the senior Defence Minister of Malaysia, YB Dato 'Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to discuss the existing defence cooperation activities and framework. They also discussed ways to further enhance them with Singh highlighting areas in which India's defence industries could assist Malaysia. This visit of the Raksha Mantri might entail new announcements and the signing of MoUs thus boosting bilateral relations.