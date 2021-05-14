'Reconsider Vaccinating Kids & Teens; Donate COVID Vaccines To COVAX; Don't Hoard': WHO

World Health Organization's director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday during the media briefing on COVID-19 urged 'rich countries' to abandon the idea of inoculating children and teenagers at the moment. WHO's chief Dr. Tedros also expressed his dismay over rich countries that have allegedly bought a majority of the vaccine supply and are now inoculating 'lower-group' risks. WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom outlined that he had warned the world about the threat of vaccine nationalism; however the WHO were termed 'alarmist'.

"In a handful of rich countries, which bought up the majority of the vaccine supply, lower risk groups are now being vaccinated. I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to COVAX," said the WHO Chief.

Dr. Tedros also explained that vaccine supply in lower and lower-middle-class countries have not been adequate and therefore the countries should not vaccinate children and teenagers who are at the lower-risk group. "Because in low and lower-middle income countries, vaccine supply has not been enough to even immunize health and care workers, and hospitals are being inundated with people that need lifesaving care urgently," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

As per WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom, only 0.3% of vaccine supply is going to low-income countries. Trickle-down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting a deadly respiratory virus.

It is to be noted that the USA CDC panel has already recommended Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 12 to 15. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday was recommended in India by an expert panel to send its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ for phase II and phase III clinical trials on children between the age of two and 18 years.

India remains hugely concerning, says WHO Chief

As India is battling hard against the second wave of COVID-19, WHO Chief expressed his concern over the grim situation in the largest democratic nation. "India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. WHO is responding and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks, and other medical supplies. And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India."

Dr. Tedros also outlined that it's not only India that needs emergency supplies. "It’s not only India that has emergency needs. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Egypt are just some of the countries that are dealing with spikes in cases and hospitalizations," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

What Is COVAX?

As per WHO's official website, the COVAX program is led by the vaccine alliance GAVI, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in partnership with UNICEF, vaccine manufacturers and the World Bank, among others. The aim is to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally in what is being called the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.

The program wants to vaccinate roughly 20 percent of the population in the 92 Advance Market Commitment (AMC) countries, which include middle and lower-income nations that cannot afford to pay for COVID-19 vaccines. This means countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of less than US $4000 and some other countries which are eligible under the World Bank International Development Association (IDA).

(Image Credits: @DRTEDROS.OFFICIAL/FACEBOOK/AP)