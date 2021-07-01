Researchers Suggest 410 Million People Will Be At Risk From Sea Level Rise By 2100

A new research has revealed that 410 million people living in areas less than 2 metres above sea level will be at risk if the sea level rises. Presently, 267 million people worldwide live on land less than 2 metres above sea level. The researchers suggest that by 2100, with a 1-metre sea-level rise and zero population growth, that number could increase to 410 million people.

410 million people at risk due to rise in sea level

The findings of the research have been published in Nature Communication. Researchers have applied Global LiDAR laser technology for land elevation data. The data shows that the greatest sea-level rise vulnerability in the tropics. 62 per cent of the world's population living less than 2 metres above sea level that are vulnerable is in the Tropics. Ronald Vernimmen of Data for Sustainability, co-author of the paper explained that the new research would help in understanding the "inundation of millions of hectares in tropical Asia".

"We have seen the frequent inundation of millions of hectares in tropical Asia over the years,” Ronald Vernimmen said in the Deltares news release. "With the new data this is easier to understand", said Ronald Vernimmen.

According to the new data, a sea-level rise of 1 metre, which some studies have indicated is possible by 2100. It would put more than 500,000 square kilometres of land below mean sea level(MSL), the equivalent of 50 times the area of the Netherlands, which is now below MSL. Researchers predict that by 2100, the population living in low-lying areas which were 267 million in 2020 would increase to 410 million of which 72 per cent lives in the tropics and 59 per cent in Tropical Asia. Al Hooijer, a researcher at Deltares and the National University of Singapore and the first author of the paper explained that the exact land elevation will help in assessing the flood risks. Al Hooijer suggested that the new data would help the policymakers and experts in finding the location of vulnerable areas.

"Now that we have these accurate data, experts and policymakers will be better informed about the locations of the most vulnerable areas and they can focus on those areas,” Al Hooijer said in the Deltares news release. "Three-quarters of the populations most at risk are in the tropics, especially Southeast Asia", said Al Hooijer.

IMAGE: ThomasVimare/Unsplash