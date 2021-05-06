Russia Approves 'Sputnik Light' Single-dose COVID-19 Vaccine; Claims 80% Efficacy

In a key development in the fight against COVID-19, the makers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine have come up with a single dose vaccine with the name 'Sputnik Light'. As per information provided by the company, this revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine has 80 percent efficacy, which is higher than many 2-shot vaccines. This vaccine will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks. Sputnik Light has been authorised for use in Russia.

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine's maker unveils Sputnik Light single dose vaccine

The Russia-based manufacturer took to its official Twitter handle to announce the good news. "Introducing a new member of the Sputnik family - a single dose Sputnik Light! It’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines, the tweet read. It further added," Sputnik Light will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks."

In another tweet, the manufacturers asserted that Sputnik V Light is a 'fast and reliable' pandemic fighter. "It helps to achieve a high level of protection quicker, helping to swiftly defeat virus surges and create lasting protection in the community," it added in the tweet. Having listed down the many benefits, it maintained that Sputnik V remains their core vaccine, which is already approved in 64 countries with combined population of 3.2 billion people.

Sputnik V- all you need to know about the core vaccine, approved in India

Developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and supported by the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Sputnik V is a vaccine based on human adenoviral victors. It is one of the three vaccines in the world, the other two being Pfizer and Moderna, to have an efficacy of over 90 percent against coronavirus disease, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2. On April 12, India extended emergency authorization to it and became the 60th country to approve it.

While it is being imported initially, more than 850 million doses of the Russian vaccine will also be produced in India annually. Dr. Reddy’s and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution in India.

This will be the third vaccine to be used in India against Coronavirus. Covaxin, indigenously developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech and Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India in collaboration with Oxford-AstraZeneca are the two vaccines used in India's vaccination drive at present.