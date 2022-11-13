Russia Called World Economies To Stop Talking About Security, Focus On Economic Issues

The Russian embassy in Indonesia announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 summit, which is going to be held in Bali, Indonesia, this week. Russia has called for the world economies to stop focusing on security, ahead of the summit.

Sky News on Sunday reported that Russia has decided to take this stance, while western leaders and US President Joe Biden are expecting to use international meetings to condemn the war. Citing a statement released by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Sky News reported that the Foreign Ministry is more interested in “real threats”.

The statement reads, “Fundamentally important that the G20 concentrate its efforts on real, rather than imaginary, threats," adding, "We are convinced that the G20 is called upon to deal with socio-economic problems.”

This would be direct inclusion of the UNSC mandates: Russian Ministry

Commenting on the expansion of the agenda into the areas of peace and security in the summit, the ministry claims, “This would be a direct incursion on the mandate of the United Nations Security Council and will undermine the atmosphere of trust and cooperation in the G20."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be leading the Russian delegates after it was announced that Putin will not participate at the G20 summit. Leaders around the world and especially the western bloc are prepared to confront the Russian delegates, supporting Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier, Lavrov accused the west of seeking to “militarise” southeast Asia, Russia then went on to assert that the “global food crisis would form a key agenda in this year’s G20 summit. This comes days before the Black Sea grain deal will expire on 19 November 2022.

Sky News reported that Moscow is calling for the West to ease some sanctions since it “blocks crucial agricultural and fertiliser exports”. The Russian bloc accused the west of “refusing to commit to extending the deal,” Lavrov also accused the “American side” over their “unacceptable assessment of the war". Lavrov said, “The American side and its partners insisted on an unacceptable assessment of the situation in Ukraine and around it.”

Earlier today, BBC reported UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is all set to "call out the Putin administration in the recent gathering." Addressing the media before leaving for Bali, Sunak said, "This G20 summit will not be business as usual. We will call out Putin's regime, and lay bare their utter contempt for the kind of international cooperation and respect for sovereignty forums like the G20 represent."