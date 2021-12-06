Russia Targets America Over S-400 Missile Deal With India; 'US Tried To Undermine'

After meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, Russia's Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu on Monday opened up on the S-400 missile deal. Speaking to the media, Sergey Shoigu opined that the deal has a very practical meaning for India's defence capability. Russia's Defence Minister further said that the deal with India has been implemented, 'despite attempts by the United States.'

"We witnessed attempts on the part of the United States to undermine this cooperation & to make India obey the American orders, to follow the American vision of how this region should be developed," the visiting Foreign Minister said. "Our Indian friends clearly and firmly explained that they are a sovereign country and they will decide whose weapons to buy and who is going to be a partner of India in this and other areas," Sergey Shoigu added.

Signed in 2018, the deal encompasses the sale and purchase of five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems at USD 5 billion. The deal between India and Russia has caused some strains in the former's relationship with the US.

Republic Media Network has received an exclusive scoop on India's stance regarding the possible US Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions in the wake of its purchase of the S400 missile defence system from Moscow. Discussing the possible sanctions in the bilateral dialogue on defence cooperation with Russia, India clarified that its decision to buy S400s is "guided purely by its security imperatives."

India-Russia sign four pacts in bilateral discussions on defence cooperation

In a key development, India and Russia inked four defence agreements/contracts/protocols, sources told Republic on Monday. The most important of the agreements is that for the procurement of 6,01,427 7.63 x 39mm assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd. at a cost of around Rs 5000 crore. The agreement was signed at the 20th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

In the meeting, co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu, India and Russia signed the Agreement on Program for Military-Technical Cooperation from 2021-2031. The 10-year pact on military cooperation of an existing framework was also renewed. Another agreement was signed on the protocol of the 20th IRIGC-M&MTC.

India and Russia also entered into a pact on amending the agreement on cooperation in the field of manufacturing of the Kalashnikov series of small arms that was originally sealed in February 2019.

