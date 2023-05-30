Russia To Take Part In Upcoming South Africa BRICS Summit At 'proper Level': Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russia will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit at an appropriate level.

When asked specifically about President Vladimir Putin's participation in the summit scheduled to take place in South Africa in late August, Peskov said, "Russia will take part in this summit at a proper level."

Peskov promised to give "all the details" later. "Russia attributes great importance to development of this integration format," the Kremlin Spokesperson said, referring to BRICS.

South Africa's hosting of this year's BRICS summit presents an interesting situation since the country has signed the 2002 Rome Statute, which obligates it to comply with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

South Africa and Russia have indeed fostered a robust relationship, dating back to the time when the Soviet Union provided support to the anti-apartheid African National Congress (ANC). Currently, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa has refrained from openly criticising Russia's military intervention in Ukraine or imposing sanctions on Moscow. This stance reflects the ongoing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, earlier this year, South Africa's military engaged in joint exercises alongside the armed forces of Russia and China, indicating a level of cooperation and collaboration between the nations.

South Africa guarantees immunity for participants at BRICS summit

According to a document published on the South African government website, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa has provided assurance of diplomatic immunity to participants attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled to take place in Cape Town on June 1-2, as well as the BRICS summit set to be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. This assurance signifies that participants will be protected from legal or diplomatic actions during their involvement in these events.

"On 29 May 2023, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a notice in the government gazette on Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges for the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Cape Town and BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg in August. This is a standard conferment of immunities that we do for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa, irrespective of the level of participation. The immunities are for the conference and not for specific individuals," the document said.

The South African authorities have justified their decision to grant diplomatic immunity to participants in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting and the BRICS summit by citing the provisions outlined in the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations and the 1947 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the Specialized Agencies, both of which were adopted through resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

Furthermore, a source informed TASS on May 26 that Russia had no plans to withdraw from the BRICS summit, indicating that Russia intends to participate in the event as scheduled.