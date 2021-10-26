Last Updated:

Russia, UAE Sign Agreement To Promote Space Exploration For Peaceful Purposes

The governments of UAE and the Russian Federation signed an agreement on October 26, to promote usage of outer space for peaceful purposes.

Russia

Image: Roscosmos


The governments of UAE and the Russian Federation signed an agreement on October 26, to promote usage of outer space for peaceful purposes and to enhance ties between the two nations. The agreement was reportedly signed on the sidelines of the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) going on in Dubai, which is the first global space event being hosted by an Arab country. Representing UAE for the deal was the UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technologies and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency Sara al-Amiri while Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of the Russian space agency Roscosmos signed the papers for Russia. 

Manned space missions, spacecraft sharing among major agendas

The two nations have partnered for a gamut of agendas with the major ones being cooperation on manned space missions, use of spacecraft launch services, satellite communications, partnership over space biology and medicine, new space equipment and technologies, and legal regulation of space activities. With this agreement, the countries also will also ensure cooperation for solving scientific, technical and international space-related challenges along with sharing of data, scientific and technical information.

Moving forward with the aim to reinforce UAE's position in the global space race, the country stated that this collaboration has set out the framework to implement joint space programs and conduct collaborative research with Russia. 

"The UAE Space Agency is reinforcing the UAE’s position as a responsible global space stakeholder by leveraging its relationships, global presence, and space prowess to help tackle global challenges", said the press release.

Meanwhile, the UAE is hosting the first space event called the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in the middle east that started yesterday on October 25 and will conclude on October 29. 

72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC)

Touted as the world’s largest and most prestigious global space event by UAE’s government, the event is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event has been jointly organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) with the theme, ‘Inspire, Innovate & Discover for the Benefit of Mankind’. Today is the second day of the space exhibition that will host over 4,000 registered visitors, along with 350 young professionals and space experts and delegations from over 110 countries.

(Image: Roscosmos)

