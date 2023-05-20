'Russia-Ukraine War Is Not A Political Matter For Me': PM Modi To Zelenskyy At G7 Summit

On the second day of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came face to face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the Russian invasion started. While India has always been an advocate for ensuring global peace, PM Modi is considered the key player to enable negotiations between the two sides. From the ongoing war to the need for ensuring global security, both PM Modi and Zelenskyy sat down to discuss wide-ranging issues.

“Russia-Ukraine war is not a political matter for me,” the PM asserted during his bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy. He also touched upon the wide array of implications of the ongoing war and highlighted how it has impacted the world. “This was a major matter for the entire world. The war also had all kinds of implications for the world. For me the matter is not political, it is a matter of humanity for me,” he added. He then went on to highlight the pains and trauma that come with the war and touched upon the narrations given by the Indian students who were stranded in the conflict-stricken country when the war started last year. “You know about the pain of war more than us. Our stranded children who came to our land gave a view of the crisis you all are going through," PM Modi asserted.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023

Met President @ZelenskyyUa in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1srbIIJUB3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

In the meeting, PM Modi gave assurance to the Ukrainian President that India will do whatever in its capacity to find a solution to the raging war. “I assure you that, India and personally I will do whatever is in our capacity to find a solution to the war,” the Indian Prime Minister concluded. Both PM Modi and Zelenskyy sat down for the meeting along with Ukranian and the Indian delegation. PM Modi sat alongside EAM S Jaishankar and National Security advisory Ajit Doval.

#BREAKING | Ukraine war is the biggest thing for the world. But this is not a matter of politics or economics, but humanity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. #PMModi #RussiaUkraineWar



Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/MIeRXJt6V4 — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2023

Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine's needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023

Drawing parallels with the Modi-Putin meet

PM Modi’s Saturday meeting with the Ukrainian President takes us back to the time the Indian Premier told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is “not an era of war”. “I know that today’s era is not the era for war,” PM Modi told Putin at a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September last year. “We’ve spoken to you many times on the phone before on this, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue — these things help the world. In the coming days, we will get the chance to talk about how to move on to the road to peace, I will also get the chance to better understand your viewpoint,” he insisted. Even in the September meeting, PM Modi assured Putin that India will do everything to stop the war. “I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, the concerns that you constantly express. We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s stance was later endorsed by several world leaders including the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Tens of millions of people face extreme poverty & hunger since Russia's war in Ukraine began. Prime Minister Modi was correct when he said that this is not an era of war. I believe that ending Russia’s war is a moral imperative and it is also the single best thing we can do to help the global economy,” she said “This is a view that is broadly shared among policymakers of the world’s major economies,” she further emphasised.