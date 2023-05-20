Russian FM Lavrov Lambasts G7 Summit Leaders Over 'double Containment' Of Russia And China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lambasted the leaders of the G7 summit and stated that the decision made at the summit was aimed at containing Russia and China. The summit, which is taking place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, has called on Russia’s war on Ukraine. The summit also became a place where several member nations announced sanctions against Russia as a way to express their solidarity with Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President also landed in Japan on Saturday to attend the event.

"We have entered a phase of acute confrontation with an aggressive bloc composed of the United States, the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance," the Russian Foreign Minister asserted at an assembly of the Russian think tank Council on Foreign and Defence Policy, Sputnik reported. "Look at the decisions being discussed and taken today in Hiroshima at the G7 Summit which are aimed at the dual containment of Russia and the People's Republic of China," he added. Earlier today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pointed out how many nations were “disappointed” with Russia and China, Sputnik reported.

Zelenskyy gives out a peace formula

After having multiple bilateral meetings with world leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter and explained the importance of the “peace formula” proposed by Ukraine. “Peace Formula. We attract as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. Defence. Long-term support programs for Ukraine. Finance and economy. The first day in Hiroshima ahead of the #G7 is very powerful. The second day will be even more powerful,” the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter.

Peace Formula. We attract as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. Defense. Long-term support programs for Ukraine. Finance and economy. First day in Hiroshima ahead of the #G7 is very powerful. The second day will be even more powerful. pic.twitter.com/67paT2NDOp — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023

In the video shared, Zelenskyy recalled his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and UK PM Rishi Sunak. He also touched upon his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I spoke with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I gave him an update on the progress of our peace formula,” the Ukrainian President asserted. "We have already passed many stages of presenting the formula to leaders and countries from different parts of the world. And we will do everything so that the involvement of the world in our peace initiative is the fullest possible,” he added. The Ukrainian leader also expressed his hopes for India to participate in this endeavour. “I believe India will participate in the restoration of the rule-based international order that all free nations clearly need,” he concluded.