Russian FM Lavrov, UN Chief Guterres & Oman PM Touch Down In India For Mega G20 Summit

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Oman PM and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived in New Delhi for the G20 summit. Lavrov arrived in India after the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would skip the G20 summit despite having strong ties with India. India is expected to host 41 leaders from around the world leaders on September 9 to September 10 for the G20 summit. With the motto of One Earth, One Family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted that India’s presidency in G20 will encourage global inclusivity.

Oman PM and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday afternoon where he was received by the Minister of State (MoS) Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey. The Omani premier went on to witness a traditional dance performance. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres received a grand welcome after he arrived in New Delhi. On Thursday, during a press briefing on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, the UN official insisted that he “would be happy” to witness the inclusion of the African Union in the International body.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Oman PM and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit pic.twitter.com/ttJlUkddcv — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

#WATCH | G 20 in India | UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives in Delhi for the G 20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/PsPP76fVv5 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Putin skips the summit as world leaders push for discussing Russia Ukraine war

Days before Lavrov touched down in New Delhi, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not take part in the summit. "President Vladimir Putin is not planning a trip to the G20 summit in India, which will be held in September. The main emphasis now is a special military operation," Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing, as per RIA Novosti. Last month, Putin met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 15th edition of the BRICS summit in South Africa. Meanwhile, several world leaders including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and UK PM Rishi Sunak expressed their intention to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war at the summit. It will be interesting to see how the controversial issue will be tackled at the 2-day event.