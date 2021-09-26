Russian Foreign Minister Warns Against Diminishing UN's Pivotal Role In World Politics

On Saturday, September 25, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned against any attempt to undermine the United Nations' fundamental position in global politics. Speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, he stated that there have been ongoing attempts to undermine the UN's role in resolving today's major issues. There are also efforts to marginalise it or turn it into a malleable tool for promoting one's own self-interests. Lavrov further went on to say that instead of international law, the "might-is-right attitude" is applied more frequently, according to news agency Xinhua. The Russian foreign minister outlined that as the range of cross-border threats is growing, several regional hot spots of tensions may look to destabilise the mechanism of the UN system. He urged that in such conditions, the UN should play a primary coordinating role in global affairs, fully realising its potential for worldwide multiculturalism and legitimacy, reported Xinhua.

The Russian foreign minister claimed that the so-called rules-based system asserted by the West is built on double standards. People's right to self-determination is absolute when it supports the West's interests, however, when it helps the West's geopolitical interests, the right to self-determination is ignored, Lavrov added. While speaking on the Taliban, he said that the global recognition of Afghanistan's interim administration is currently "off the table." He also said that Moscow is in contact with the Taliban and it is important that the insurgent group keep their commitments. Lavrov also stated that Russia, China, Pakistan, and the United States are cooperating to ensure that the Taliban maintain their pledges, particularly in terms of forming a truly inclusive government and preventing the development of extremism.

Sanctions imposed against key Russian officials

It is worth mentioning here that the Russian foreign ministry warned the US against taking a "rash step" in connection with a bill imposing new restrictions against 35 Russian officials. The Rules Committee of the US House of Representatives passed a bill to draft defence budget legislation that recommends sanctions against 35 Russian officials, according to ANI. Civil servants, merchants, senior executives at major energy corporations and banks, and a few media figures are among those sanctioned. According to the ministry, only people with no knowledge of Russian realities could compile such a list of people in reference to a topic with which none of them has or may have direct or indirect relationships. Meanwhile, the US suspects that the Russians on the sanctions list are involved in human rights violations.

Image: Twitter/@Russia