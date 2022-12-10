Russian President Putin likely to participate in G20 summit in Delhi in September 2023

Russia's President Vladimir Putin might participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi next year in September 2023, told Russian leader’s representative in the G20 (sherpa) Svetlana Lukash to a Russian local media agency on Friday. While talking about the possibility of Putin participating in the G20 hosted by Indian PM Modi, she recalled the Indian organisers have announced the meeting of G 20 leaders between September 9-10, 2023.

"I hope that, of course, [Russia’s president] will go [to the G20 summit]. But this, in any case, is up to him to decide. Now, when the next summit is one year ahead, I cannot give an answer to such a question. The way I see it, that there are all chances for this," Lukash said, reported TASS (local Russian media agency).

Vladimir Putin and PM Modi at G 20

India held the G20 presidency from Indonesia on 1 December. During India's G20 presidency, India intends to hold around 200 events across the country. As, the Russian leader’s representative in the G20 (sherpa), Svetlana Lukash has shared the possibility of Putin's presence in the G20 India 2023, she also hoped that Moscow will not miss a single event, "be it a meeting of a working group or a seminar, or a conference."

Further, she added, "It is important for Russia to participate in any event to demonstrate its position, express its views, and see the best practices that partners from other countries have."