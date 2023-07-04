Russia's Putin Supports New Delhi Declaration; Thanks PM Modi, Lambasts West At SCO

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council held on July 4 here in India virtually, Russia's President Vladimir Putin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising the crucial gathering and implementing scores of documents and statements, as well as making key decisions for the Summit. "Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues. We will continue to strengthen ties with SCO member states," Russia's President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin was referring to the “New Delhi declaration” that India proposed at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to fight against terrorism. India also proposed four other joint statements on de-radicalisation, sustainable lifestyle to tackle climate change, production of millets and digital transformation.

Putin lambasts West for 'provocation and sanctions' at SCO

Speaking via videoconference under India’s chairmanship, Russia's President Putin lambasted the Western world for imposing sanctions and "provocations" that have impacted the developing nations. He also laid emphasis on the situation in war-torn Afghanistan echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns."Another focus of the SCO is the current situation in Afghanistan. The situation that regrettably is not becoming better. The SCO's priority must be counter-terrorism, counter radicalism, extremism and to counter drug trafficking," said President Putin.

While speaking with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi emphasised the need to tackle terror funding and issue of the global terrorism. Prime Minister urged for mutual cooperation as he stressed that terrorism has turned into a threat to regional and global peace. Countries in SCO must not have any double standards in combating terrorist activities, PM Modi said, speaking with Pakistan's Prime Minister. He added that countries, members of the summit, must refrain from encouraging cross-border terrorism, as a part of their state policy. SCO has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the Eurasia region, Prime Minister Modi noted.

The latter highlighted the situation in Afghanistan, saying that conditions in Afghanistan will have a direct impact on the security of all SCO nations. Russia's President Vladimir Putin acknowledged India's concerns.

"India's concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are the same as most of the SCO Member countries. We have to make united efforts for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan. t is important that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread unrest in neighbouring nations or promote extremist ideologies," said Prime Minister Modi.

At SCO Summit, Putin also insisted that he will boost ties with the group and support the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade. He underscored the dangers of the potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis that he noted were increasingly on the rise. Shanghai Cooperation which was established on June 15, 2001, currently has eight members—Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and India and Pakistan, joined in 2017. At this SCO summit Iran attained the full membership in the grouping.