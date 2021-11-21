School Closure Caused Loss Of Education & Widened Gender Inequality Among Children: UNESCO

Quick links:
Unsplash/ Rep Image
The world has been able to calculate the immense destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of health and economic losses, but the pandemic has also caused immense damage in other domains like social and domestic spheres, where the progress made in decades has been reversed now due to the sudden shift.
Assessing the impact of COVID-19 on gender inequality and its sparring impact on the life of children, it has been revealed that the gender gap has been worsened during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the closure of schools and inadequate availability of resources for digital learning, along with the imbibed gender norms has resulted in extending the education gap among boys and girls. Global research conducted by the UNESCO ( United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) on participants from over 90 countries revealed the jarring outcomes of distance learning/ closure of schools on the well-being of children and Gender inequality.
The research rightly points out that the closure of schools across the globe had alarming effects on learning loss, but also posed a threat to increasing gender equality. The global study titled "When Schools Close: Gendered Impacts of COVID-19 School Closures" highlights how school closures, affected girls and boys, young women and men differently depending on the circumstances.
“At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.6 billion students in 190 countries were affected by school closures. Not only did they lose access to education, but also to the myriad benefits of attending school, at an unparalleled scale,” said Stefania Giannini, UNESCO, Assistant Director-General for Education.
Based on in-depth evidence collected from more than 90 countries, the report outlines that gender norms and expectations significantly limit the ability of children to engage in and learn from online classes. The digital gender disparity was already a challenge before the COVID-19 crisis, which has now been extended and has alarming consequences, according to the report.
“Educational disruption of this extent has alarming effects on learning loss and school dropout. Beyond this, it poses threats to gender equality, including effects on health, wellbeing and protection that are gender-specific,” Giannini said.
The report has also noted several recommendations on how to overcome gender-based impediments in remote learning, highlighting that the pandemic is a stark reminder that schools are not only places for education, but are also support systems for girls and boys, providing them with an essential space for their growth, well-being, and protection.
Image: Unsplash/ PTI