Scientists Experienced 'different Emotions' In Making This Week's Major UN Climate Report

A team of specialist scientists from across the world went through different emotions as they spent countless hours in virtual meetings en route completing this week's major UN climate report. The team had no option but to meet virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, two scientists - Piers Forster and Joeri Rogelj - were lucky than their peers who celebrated the completion of the report by physically hugging each other even amid Covid restrictions. Weary of the isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, Forster, a Britain-based scientist, had invited his co-author to work alongside him. The duo worked together with other scientists to thrash out the final version of the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

'Working through a cyclone'

"It was fun being together for the last stretch of a three-year effort. However, hearing my response as 'Thank you, madam co-chair,' while replying to questions from St. Kitts, India, or the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at odd hours would have definitely led my neighbours to think that we have gone mad," said Forster on a lighter note. When the more than 700 scientists and government delegates finally approved the last part of their 3,949-page report over the weekend, they all erupted into cheers each separated in their own little frame during the virtual meet, except for Forster and Rogelj, who were seen smiling together from the same box. Erupting with joy over the completion of the report, co-chair Valerie Masson-Delmotte, a climate scientist at the University of Paris-Saclay described work on the report as a "marathon" and recalled that one scientist attended the meeting while a tropical cyclone wailed outside his window, leaving him without electricity and internet.

Over 14,000 scientific studies were reviewed to chalk out final report

It is worth mentioning here that a group of 234 specialist scientists, working for free, reviewed more than 14,000 scientific studies published since 2013 to draft the latest version. They came together, virtually, for two weeks of final checks and negotiations. Despite travel restrictions and Covid-induced lockdowns that delayed the report’s completion for months, organisers say they pulled off the effort with no notable technical glitches to meet their revised deadline. While scientists applauded the inclusion of colleagues from 65 countries across the globe, many felt time-zone challenges were bad for their sleep.

Image Credits: ANI