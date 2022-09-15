'SCO Based On Friendship, Doesn't Aspire To Be Alternative To Western Unions': Russia

Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has announced that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) does not aspire to be an alternative to the West's military and political institutions, TASS reported. He stated that all the relations developed within the SCO are based on mutual respect for the interest of each other and underscored that the SCO is "friendship" with some goals and "not against anyone."

"No one sets such tasks. Actually, all relations within the SCO are built on the basis of mutual respect for each other's interests and mutual benefit. It is rather friendship for the sake of something, and not against someone. Therefore, there is a completely different philosophy here," Dmitry Peskov said as per TASS.

Dmitry Peskov accepted that Russia was feeling that the US was trying to "outplay" Moscow in the SCO. He underscored that SCO economies had a "fairly high degree of interdependence." He noted that Russia is the main trading and economic ally for many nations in Central Asia and stated that "large projects" lie on the agenda during the SCO summit.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the strengthening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Notably, Putin met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. The meeting between Xi and Putin comes after the talks held between them in February. The two leaders had met before the Russian invasion of Ukraine when Kremlin leader Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Putin calls for strengthening SCO

During the meeting with Xi Jinping, Putin said that they will both attend the SCO summit on September 16. He emphasised that the SCO summit will be the first in-person meeting after the last one held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Calling the SCO summit "important," Putin underscored that their work is to bolster the SCO as a platform for "constructive interaction," according to the statement released on the Kremlin website. He added that the SCO comprises nations with varied cultural and civilizational traditions, foreign policy guidelines and models of national development.

Putin asserted, "Building work on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, respect for each other's sovereignty and refusal to interfere in internal affairs made it possible to turn this organization into an effective mechanism for multilateral cooperation." He also expressed confidence that his meeting with Xi Jinping will "give an additional impetus to the deepening of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership" both bilaterally and internationally.

"Tomorrow we will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I would like to note that after a three-year break caused by the pandemic, it will be held in person. Now this is especially important, since the task is to ensure the all-round strengthening of the SCO as a platform for constructive and constructive interaction," Vladimir Putin said.

Image: AP