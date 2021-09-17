SCO 'can And Should Play' Role In Achieving Peace In Afghanistan, Says Kazakh President

Ever since the terror outfit of Afghanistan took control of Kabul, the country has been under a massive chaotic situation. In view of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) can play an active role in achieving peace in war-ravaged Afghanistan. While addressing the meeting of the Council of the Heads of the SCO Member states, Tokyayev said the people of Afghanistan should not be left to their fate, especially during a time when they are facing unprecedented difficulties. He said the Eurasian political alliance "can and should play" an active role in restoring peace and harmony in Afghanistan.

The Kazakh President said, "At this fateful historical moment, the multiethnic population of Afghanistan should not be left alone in the face of unprecedented difficulties. I believe that SCO, with its enormous influence, can and should play an active role in achieving peace and harmony in this country." He further said, Kazakhstan offers to launch a humanitarian hub of the SCO in Almaty to deliver international aid to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Tokayev had also emphasised the need to strengthen the defence forces after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. He emphasised the need to prepare for external shocks in worst-case scenarios. Although Afghanistan and Kazakhstan do not share borders, Tokayev raised the issue due to the escalating situation in Afghanistan and the threat the Taliban can cause to neighbouring countries.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

The Shanghai Cooperation Agreement, which is also known as the Shanghai Pact, is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance between nine countries. The alliance pact was signed in June 2002 and came into force in September 2003. China is the main member of the pact. The SCO initially included Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. The organisation later expanded to a total of nine members when India and Pakistan joined the SCO in 2017. The member countries meet once a year to discuss various international issues and the Head of State Council (HSC) is considered the main leader of the organisation. As per the media reports, the SCO meet is going to be held on September 15 and 16 next year.

