SCO Summit 2022: What Is On PM Modi's Agenda As He Is Set To Leave For Uzbekistan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to leave for his visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday, 15 September. PM Modi is visiting Samarkand at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He will hold bilateral meetings with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

Ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi has said that he is looking forward to exchanging views on topical regional and international issues as well as the expansion of SCO. According to PM Modi, several decisions regarding mutual cooperation are likely to be taken in various sectors, including trade, economy, culture and tourism. While he "looks forward" to meeting Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the PM will also hold bilateral meetings with other leaders apart from attending the SCO Summit.

"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization," PM Narendra Modi said in a statement. "Under the Uzbek Chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," he added.

PM Modi's bilateral meetings in Uzbekistan

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov has said Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with PM Narendra Modi, according to ANI. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. On being asked about the possibility open for PM Modi's bilateral talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "Besides his bilateral with the host country, Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of SCO. We would keep apprised along the way when the Prime Minister's schedule of these bilateral meetings unfolds as we go along."

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit

Notably, the SCO summit in Samarkand will be the first in-person meeting after the last one held before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. In a MEA press briefing, Vinay Kwatra said that PM Modi will attend the restricted and extended sessions of the SCO summit. Kwatra underscored that they expect the discussions at the SCO Summit to have topical, regional and international issues. In addition, the discussions at the SCO will likely include security situation and cooperation in the region as well as bolstering connectivity and enhancing trade in the region. Kwatra announced that PM will travel back to India on Friday, 16 September.

