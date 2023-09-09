Security Tightened In And Around Akshardham Temple Ahead Of UK PM Rishi Sunak's Visit

The Delhi Police on Saturday said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and checking is underway in view of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak's visit to the Akshardham temple.

Sunak, who is in India along with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the two-day G20 Summit, will visit the Akshardham temple on Sunday morning. Police officials said security has been tightened in and around the temple.

A senior police officer said pickets are already in place in the area and checking is being done due to the ongoing G20 Summit. Adequate security personnel will be deployed for the UK prime minister's visit, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

A multi-layer security cover has been put in place around the Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi where the Summit is taking place. Vehicle checking in New Delhi and the bordering areas has been intensified.