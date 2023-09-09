Last Updated:

Selfies, Sessions, Strategies And Gala Dinner: Summing Up Day 1 Of G20 Summit In PICS

The ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, India concluded its first day. On Saturday, leaders of the forum held a range of bilateral talks and sessions.

G20 Summit
Image: X/@AlboMP

The first day of the 18th G20 Summit concluded on a high note with a range of bilateral talks and sessions. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@AlboMP

Leaders discussed matters of global importance in detail such as economic cooperation, conflicts, and climate crisis. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@AlboMP

The G20 leaders also shared wholesome moments, from exchanging hugs to namastes. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

The induction of the African Union (AU) was a key highlight of the summit's day one. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

So was PM Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to continue to work towards a landmark free trade agreement (FTA). 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

G20 leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration and arrived at a complete consensus. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

Two sessions were held on the event's first day, namely -- "One Earth" and "One Family". 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi announced the launch of a connectivity corridor initiative through India, the Middle East, and Europe. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni held what the duo called an "excellent discussion" on trade, commerce, defence, and emerging technologies. 

G20 Summit
Image: X/@POTUS

The United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirmed their shared commitment to the forum. 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

India launched the Global Biofuels Alliance aimed at promoting the use of sustainable biofuels. 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

PM Modi opted for a nameplate that read "Bharat" instead of "India." 

G20 Summit
@g20org

Singapore struck a new strategic partnership with the United Kingdom on the margins of the summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

G20 Summit
Image: X/@Bundeskanzler

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took part in important discussions with his black eye patch on. 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

After wrapping up the meetings scheduled for the day, G20 leaders headed to the gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam. But first, they took a selfie. 

G20 Summit
Image: ANI

The gala was held at Bharat Mandapam, where musical performances and a delicious menu awaited the guests.

