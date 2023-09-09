Selfies, Sessions, Strategies And Gala Dinner: Summing Up Day 1 Of G20 Summit In PICS

Quick links:
The first day of the 18th G20 Summit concluded on a high note with a range of bilateral talks and sessions.
Leaders discussed matters of global importance in detail such as economic cooperation, conflicts, and climate crisis.
So was PM Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to continue to work towards a landmark free trade agreement (FTA).
PM Modi announced the launch of a connectivity corridor initiative through India, the Middle East, and Europe.
PM Modi and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni held what the duo called an "excellent discussion" on trade, commerce, defence, and emerging technologies.
The United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirmed their shared commitment to the forum.
India launched the Global Biofuels Alliance aimed at promoting the use of sustainable biofuels.
Singapore struck a new strategic partnership with the United Kingdom on the margins of the summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
After wrapping up the meetings scheduled for the day, G20 leaders headed to the gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam. But first, they took a selfie.