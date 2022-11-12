SG Tushar Mehta Leads Team India At UNHRC; Sets Record Straight On NGOs, J&K, CAA & More

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, leading the Indian delegation at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), made a number of emphatic statements asserting the Nation's stand on a range of issues, from NGOs and Pakistan, to the CAA and UAPA.

Speaking at the 41st session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group at the UNHRC in Geneva, he said that India is open to NGOs and civil society organisations as long as they comply with the law. This is the meeting where members of the United Nations review the performance of other countries on the human rights front.

Solicitor General tackles concerns on human rights in India

As several UN member states raised concerns over human rights, the SG clarified India's stance and set the record straight on steps that should be followed by human rights champions.

“Civil society organisations and NGOs and human rights defenders are always welcome and do operate in India, but they have to comply with laws of India", the Solicitor General said during the session. “India appreciates the role of human rights defenders, journalists and activists but activities of individuals and groups should be in conformity with law of the land”, he added. The UNHRC said that India's UPR report will be adopted on November 16.

#BREAKING | Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's emphatic words on NGOs as he leads India's delegation at the UNHRC working group in Geneva pic.twitter.com/Q2PuWqwz6R — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

The SG also tackled questions about the action taken against organisations that failed to comply with the laws and most importantly, were engaged in objectionable practices. “Actions have been taken against some human rights organizations as they were found to be involved in illegal practices including, malafide re-routing of money, serious violation of Indian laws including tax laws”, he said.

When questioned about the status of minorities and women in Indian society, Mehta stated, "Central laws include affirmative action for the vulnerable sections, the right to free and compulsory education, non-discriminatory inheritance laws, protections against domestic violence, empowerment of women, decriminalisation of same-sex relations and grant of rights to transgender persons", he added. On the issue of freedom of religion and minority rights, he replied, "India is a multilingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society and we not only respect but celebrate our diversity."

SG Tushar Mehta speaks on freedom of religion and minority rights in India as he leads the Nation's delegation at the UNHRC pic.twitter.com/awyE8K2mM0 — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

India addresses concerns on CAA and UAPA

The UN member states also raised concerns about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the session, to which the SG said, "the Act is a limited and focused legislation, which reaffirms India's commitment to the welfare of persecuted minorities in the region and it takes into account the historical context and the current ground realities".

He clarified that the act "neither takes away the citizenship of any Indian citizen nor amends nor abridges any existing process for acquiring Indian citizenship by any foreigner of any country belonging to any faith or religion". The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and its application was also raised in the session. SG Mehta, while highlighting the government's duty to defend citizens against terrorist acts, replied that "UAPA has been enacted to secure the balance between the liberty of the citizen and the security of the state and that it has adequate safeguard inbuilt to prevent any potential misuse."

India blasts Pakistan for misusing the forum

Yet again, Pakistan raked up the issue of Kashmir at the UN council which was met with a strongly worded response from India. Responding to Pakistan's delegate Danyal Hasnain, who demanded the restoration of conditions in Kashmir prior to August 5, 2019, Mehta set the record straight that the issue of Kashmir is India's internal matter and that "the entire Union Territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh has always been and will always continue to be an integral and inalienable part of India".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta leads Indian contingent at the UNHRC's fourth universal periodic review in Geneva pic.twitter.com/eYTA08qecB — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

"After the constitutional changes and reorganization of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir, the people of the region and now able to realize the full potential as other parts of the country. The changes have ensured better opportunities for all the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh", the SG said.