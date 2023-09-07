Short But Fruitful: PM Modi Shares ASEAN Summit Highlights As He Concludes Indonesia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a peek into his brief trip to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday. Sharing a montage on the social media platform X, he expressed gratitude to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, the government, and its people.

"Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi, the Indonesian Government and people for their welcome," he captioned the post. The 3-minute long clip starts off with the PM disembarking from his aircraft as Indonesian troops and traditional dancers line up to welcome him.

Upon landing, the PM was accorded a scarf as a token of respect. He later greeted the Indian diaspora in Jakarta. Dressed in traditional Indian attires with flags in hand, the Indian community shook hands with the PM and captured pictures of him. The clip then proceeds to show PM Modi meeting Widodo at the ASEAN Summit.

At the event, he delivered an address and later posed for a "family" photograph with fellow Southeast Asian leaders. The PM met US Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. PM Modi's visit was time constrained, since India is hosting the G20 Summit later this week.

PM Modi pens note after Indonesia tour

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Modi was able to fit two big summits in his schedule. In Jakarta on Wednesday, he also took part in the East Asia Summit where he held "productive discussions on enhancing closer cooperation in key areas to further human empowerment."

Concluding his visit to Indonesia, the PM hailed the ASEAN-India Summit as a testament of the vision and collaboration that global leaders share for a better future. "We look forward to working together in futuristic sectors which will enhance human progress," he added.